Wilton’s, an atmospheric Victorian Music Hall is putting on a series of silent films with live music accompaniment.

The films are being screened at Wilton’s by The Lucky Dog Picturehouse, which presents a mix of classic silent films and live, period specific music. Tickets range from £8-£13 depending on the seating location in the music hall.

Underground (1928) plus shorts

1st and 4th August 2022

World premiere piano scores from Peter Coldham and Christopher Eldred



London’s Underground takes a starring role in this Hitchcockian tale of love, jealousy and murder. With its busy corridors, shadowy passages and plunging escalators, British Director Anthony Asquith brings a very modern 1920s London to the big screen. Witness this love-letter to our capital city from nearly one-hundred years ago.

Running time: 1hr 40min including a 20 minute interval

Metropolis (1927)

2nd and 3rd August 2022

Experience Fritz Lang’s nightmarish vision of the future in its full glory.

When man and machine collide, what is left of humanity? Underneath the glistening tiles of the perfect city lies a secret which one wealthy resident will soon discover, making him question the price of his fellow citizen’s luxury.

Running time: 2hr 30min including a 20 minute interval

Wiltons Music Hall is a short walk from Aldgate East or Tower Hill tube stations.