Sign language assistance coming to the London Overground

London Overground passengers with hearing loss will be able to access sign-language assistance in a trial by Arriva Rail London (ARL), which runs the Overground service.

The trial is in collaboration with GoMedia, a subsidiary of Icomera. It translates text-based travel information into British Sign Language (BSL) and transmits it directly to the user through their smartphone via a personalised digital sign language avatar.

Figures from the Royal National Institute of Deaf People (RNID) estimate that over 150,000 BSL users are currently in the UK, and for 87,000 people, BSL is their first or preferred language. There is also evidence that because people with hearing difficulties have to effectively learn two languages, BSL and written English, they often have a reading age that lags that of hearing people. Indeed, the 2011 Census for England and Wales found that 65% of BSL users cannot speak English or cannot speak English well.

This means they may not always understand text-based information, particularly if standard customer boards are elevated or far away.

This trial, which involves putting BSL messaging into passengers’ smartphones, will test whether it can overcome the language barrier for passengers who rely on it. The Project Luna trial uses a unique webpage, accessed by URL or QR code, which enables customers to access station and facility information, live departures and disruptions, and station announcements.

This will be tested initially at five London Overground stations – Hackney Central, Hackney Downs, Hoxton, Upper Holloway and Willesden Junction – from July until September 2024, and then reviewed. Funding for the trial came from the Department for Transport (DfT) through First of a Kind 2023 (FOAK23) competition, which it delivered jointly with Innovate UK (part of UKRI) and HS2.

Matthew Bromley, head of business intelligence at ARL, said: “We are committed to finding solutions which will help London Overground passengers travel independently and with ease, so it made perfect sense to trial GoMedia’s Luna solution. We hope our collaboration with GoMedia will be another step towards more accessible public transport for all.”

This trial may also benefit other customers, such as people who wear noise-canceling headphones when travelling due to noise sensitivity, as text and audio options are available for non-BSL users.