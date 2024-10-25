Shattering Myths: Exhibition reveals the complex and varied Lives of Medieval women

Even today, the role of women in medieval Europe is seen as little more than being maidens or nuns, but an exhibition shatters that Hollywood image and shows how active and varied their lives really were.

What’s been brought together is an extensive collection of medieval books and manuscripts, and while most of them are unintelligible to most of us today, the books are almost mere background to the fascinating stories told about them.

Each item has a story about the women who wrote or owned the books and how the books explain the realities of life for medieval women. Life was often harsh and brutal, as it was for most people anyway, but there’s plenty here showing women seizing opportunities where they could.

Possibly not surprisingly, many of the earliest books are a mix of household or medical topics, especially those exclusive to female anatomy.

Although quite how St Barts hospital decided wearing weasel testicles was a good form of contraception is beyond understanding. Then again, one book tells the story of St Margaret, the patron saint of childbirth because… she emerged unharmed from the belly of a dragon.

Maybe the weasels testicles weren’t so weird after all.

A better way to avoid pregnancy it seems was to be ugly, and moralists helped here by criticising women for being too concerned with their appearance. Here’s a chapter warning women against vanity by showing the devil mooning her in the mirror.

The exhibition has a mirror next to it if you want to try your luck.

One section examines women’s (lack of) rights, ably illustrated by a French textbook showing an image of a divorce trial. The judge has his back turned to the wife as he listens only to the husband’s point of view.

The Welsh were a tiny bit more accommodating. It turns out a wife could annul a marriage within seven years if the husband’s breath stank. And do read how the husband was expected to prove his virility if she wanted a divorce on the grounds of impotence.

Talking of sex — and there’s a lot of it in the exhibition, one of the delights are the little snippets of facts dotted around the room, such as the one that in the 12th and 13th centuries, sex was forbidden on so many days of the year for various reasons that realistically, there were only about 93 officially sanctioned “sex days” a year.

Ouch!

A large book is open on a page showing the life of Isabella of France when she invaded England in 1326 and the illustration shows her army while Hugh Despenser, possibly boyfriend of Isabella’s husband, King Edward II is being hung drawn and quartered in the background. It’s worth peering over the case (and maybe using the zoom on your phone) to see the disembowling.

Although much of the exhibition focuses on the very few women’s voices to have survived, and as such is mainly about the great and good who could read and write — there are people here who would be overlooked throughout history regardless of their gender — the poor.

One of the rarest is a petition from around the 1490s from Maria Moriana, probably an African immigrant who objected to being sold by her master.

Her fate is unknown.

Likewise, sex workers, male and female, are often overlooked, but even rarer are the homosexuals. Here is a scroll recording the trial of John, who plied trade as Eleanor and dressed as a lady, possibly trans. They were arrested for committing a “detestable, unmentionable, and ignominious vice”.

Their fate is unknown.

In fact, as one document from the Hundred Years Wars shows, there were strict rules about prostitution — it was acceptable in a brothel, but nowhere else.

There’s the earliest autobiography written in English, by Margery Kempe, a woman who decided to devote her life to religion, but only after she had 14 children and persuaded her husband to go without sex. It left me thinking of St Augustine’s famous line: “Oh, Master, make me chaste and celibate – but not yet!”

A letter sent by Joan of Arc asking for supplies to help in the war contains the earliest of three known signatures and the first time it’s been left France to be displayed in England. I guess they still haven’t forgiven us.

Another letter, this time from Hildegard of Bingen to the Congregation of Nuns, responds to criticism of her policy of letting nuns wear loose hair and silk clothes, as they were virgins and not subject to the rules that bound married women.

Something I’ve never seen before in a richly decorated book, as most have been lost over time, is a rolled-up “curtain” that would have been used to cover the illuminated letter on the page to protect it from fading when the book was open.

A remarkable and very long mortuary roll from around 1225-30 is laid out almost to its full length, telling Lucy of Hedingham, first prioress of Castle Hedingham Priory in Essex.

The exhibition includes some non-book items, such as a long strip of embroidery from the early 14th century. It is the only piece known to have been “signed” by its maker, who stitched her name, Lady Joan of Beverley, in the back.

The exhibition ends with a reminder of how women were erased from history, although this time, it was a side effect of something else—the Protestant scratching away of the faces of saints on a painting. It just happened this time that all the saints were women.

Overall, this is an exceptional exhibition, which is illuminated by the books but shines thanks to the descriptions, fortunately in modern English, telling the stories of the many women whose stories are usually overlooked.

You’ll leave with a fresh insight into medieval life in general, and ladies in particular.

The exhibition Medieval Women: In Their Own Words is at the British Library until March 2025.

Adults (26+): £17

Concessions / Children (12-26): £14

Children (<12): Free

Art Pass: £8.50

Members: Free

Tickets can be booked in advance here.

There is also an option to buy tickets to see the Silk Road exhibition at the same time, and save a bit on the cost of two tickets.