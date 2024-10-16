Several days of tube strikes announced for the London Underground
Next month, the London Underground will experience several days of strikes as staff members of the ASLEF and RMT unions walk out in a dispute over pay.
Some of the strikes will directly affect customers, such as when tube train drivers and signallers are on strike, but some are less likely to impact customers, such as when maintenance workers walk out.
Fri 1st and Sat 2nd November
RMT engineering and maintenance staff
ASLEF – engineering train drivers
Sun 3rd and Mon 4th November
RMT – Track Access Controllers, Control Centre, and Power/Control staff
Mon 4th November
RMT – Emergency Response Unit (ERU) staff
Tues 5th November
RMT – Fleet, Engineering, Stations, and Trains staff
Wed 6th to Fri 8th November
RMT – Signallers and Service Controllers
Thur 7th November
ASLEF – Train drivers and management grades
Tues 12th November
ASLEF – Train drivers and management grades
The full impact will be clarified by TfL closer to the date, but a preliminary review suggests the biggest impact on customers will be on 3rd, 4th 5th, 7th and 12th November.
Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because LU management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.”
“Six months after the date that a pay agreement for 2024 should have been implemented, ASLEF’s executive committee has given notice that our members on London Underground will take strike action to achieve a fair deal on pay and working conditions.”
Tube train drivers who are members of ASLEF voted for this action. Yes: 98.8%. No: 1.2%. Turnout: 68%.
Speaking at TfL’s Board meeting this morning before the RMT had announced its strike action, Commissioner Andy Lord said that it was “extremely disappointing” that ASLEF had announced the two days of strikes in November, saying that TfL’s offer was “fair and reasonable”.
He said that TfL had made a revised offer to the train drivers and average offer of 4.5% uplift based on their current salary, although ASLEF says that it’s a pay offer of 3.8%, plus a variable lump sum.
Andy Lord added that TfL’s offer was in line with deals agreed by ASLEF and the RMT with other national rail train operators. He used the union to continue to work with TfL to avoid any “unnecessary and damaging industrial action”.
“We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay”.
Yes you do. Your sole purpose is to strike and cause maximum disruption. Management must do what you say, or else.
“Your sole purpose is to strike and cause maximum disruption.”
This isn’t really true. The ideal for the union and its members is to be able to credibly threaten maximum disruption but never to actually have to go on strike.
Striking workers don’t get paid. You want to be strong enough that the threat is enough.
Wed 6th to Fri 8th November
RMT – Signallers and Service Controllers
So, does this mean no or few trains on the 6th? I need to get to Paddington and cannot find any mention on the TFL site.
Pathetic. This is sheer unadulterated greed now. On top of a very healthy salary, they also get high pension contributions that many others could only dream of.
If their salary & benefits are so amazing, why haven’t you taken a job as a tube driver?
I literally cannot get behind these people. There has been so much disruption because of underground and overground train staff. They get a good deal, especially considering the lack of personal investment They have to make in order the achieve it, I.e. compared to doctors, nurses, and I’m sure many others. The people that actually suffer in all this are people who have few if any options but to use public transport. Not only is it expensive, but we have to lose out on ‘our’ days pay because of other’s taking the proverbial. If it is legit something to argue and ‘if necessary’ strike, then I could back you. In this instance I’d say get back to work so the rest of us can get by, please!