Several days of tube strikes announced for the London Underground

Next month, the London Underground will experience several days of strikes as staff members of the ASLEF and RMT unions walk out in a dispute over pay.

Some of the strikes will directly affect customers, such as when tube train drivers and signallers are on strike, but some are less likely to impact customers, such as when maintenance workers walk out.

Fri 1st and Sat 2nd November

RMT engineering and maintenance staff

ASLEF – engineering train drivers

Sun 3rd and Mon 4th November

RMT – Track Access Controllers, Control Centre, and Power/Control staff

Mon 4th November

RMT – Emergency Response Unit (ERU) staff

Tues 5th November

RMT – Fleet, Engineering, Stations, and Trains staff

Wed 6th to Fri 8th November

RMT – Signallers and Service Controllers

Thur 7th November

ASLEF – Train drivers and management grades

Tues 12th November

ASLEF – Train drivers and management grades

The full impact will be clarified by TfL closer to the date, but a preliminary review suggests the biggest impact on customers will be on 3rd, 4th 5th, 7th and 12th November.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because LU management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.”

“Six months after the date that a pay agreement for 2024 should have been implemented, ASLEF’s executive committee has given notice that our members on London Underground will take strike action to achieve a fair deal on pay and working conditions.”

Tube train drivers who are members of ASLEF voted for this action. Yes: 98.8%. No: 1.2%. Turnout: 68%.

Speaking at TfL’s Board meeting this morning before the RMT had announced its strike action, Commissioner Andy Lord said that it was “extremely disappointing” that ASLEF had announced the two days of strikes in November, saying that TfL’s offer was “fair and reasonable”.

He said that TfL had made a revised offer to the train drivers and average offer of 4.5% uplift based on their current salary, although ASLEF says that it’s a pay offer of 3.8%, plus a variable lump sum.

Andy Lord added that TfL’s offer was in line with deals agreed by ASLEF and the RMT with other national rail train operators. He used the union to continue to work with TfL to avoid any “unnecessary and damaging industrial action”.