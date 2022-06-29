Plans to increase the number of trains that can use the Abbey Line between Watford Junction and St Albans have been setback after the Department for Transport (DfT) decided not to fund the project.

The Abbey Line is a single-track railway that opened in 1858 and linked Watford Junction with St Albans Abbey, initially with two intermediate stations, but now it has five sleepy stations along the line. Unlike most other railways this one didn’t seem to generate much in the way of house building and has remained a quiet shuttle service.

The difficulty with the line’s popularity is that although the journey takes just 16 minutes, the trains run just once every 45 minutes because of the constraints of the single track.

A bid for funding to build a passing loop at Bricket Wood station had been submitted to the DfT’s “restoring your railway” fund and had received some interim money to investigate the plans further. A report submitted for the funding suggests that the restoration of the passing loop and the necessary signalling upgrades could come in at under £9 million, and while it found the benefits of the upgrade covered the capital costs, they were not quite enough to cover the increased costs of running additional trains on the line.

To run a more frequent service, they also need different trains, and while the proposal looked at conventional 2-car mainline trains, they also suggested the Vivarail scheme, which converts old District line tube trains to run on mainline railways.

However, the DfT has now written to the two local MP’s telling them that the subsequent survey did not support the business case for the upgrade.

The letter stated that the “proposal to upgrade the Abbey Line evidences that it would deliver an improved rail service to existing passengers on the line by increasing service frequency. However, sufficient passenger demand to warrant the proposed increase in frequency has not been evidenced, given current low passenger numbers. There are also high costs associated with delivering and operating the proposed services.”

As a result, the railway upgrade will not be taken further by the DfT, leaving local campaigners having to find an alternative way of paying for the passing loop to be built.