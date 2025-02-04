Serpentine Gallery selects a giant wooden pill for their summer pavilion

The design for the Serpentine Gallery’s 24th annual summer pavilion has been shown off, as a partially opened wooden capsule.

The pavillion, which will sit next to the Kensington Garden’s based gallery on the edge of Hyde Park has been design by Bangladeshi architect and educator Marina Tabassum and her firm, Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA).

The 2025 Pavilion will feature a central court comprised of four wooden capsule forms with a translucent façade that diffuses and dapples light when infiltrating the space.

The pavilion will subtly change at times, as the walls can move to join up or separate again.

Throughout the Summer and until October, the Serpentine Pavilion 2025 will become a platform for Serpentine’s live and events programme.

The pavilion will be in place from 6th June to 26th October 2025, and will be free to wander around when there aren’t events taking place.