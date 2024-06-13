A set of industrial gates was recently unlocked, allowing people to enter a central London space that has been derelict for 60 years.

This is the Bishopsgate Goodsyard, one of the largest plots of undeveloped land in central London. Amazingly, it has been empty and largely unused since a devastating fire gutted the site in December 1964.

The station opened in phases from 1840 as the London terminus of the Eastern Counties Railway (ECR), which thought the location ideal for bringing food in from the countryside to Spitalfields market and expected a lot of passenger traffic as well. The station was built on a viaduct so the railway tracks could be kept level and the arches could be used for warehousing and rented out.

Not long after the station opened, the railway company merged with other East Anglian railway companies to form the Great Eastern Railway (GER), which was to build Liverpool Street station as a replacement London terminus.

The old terminus station was rebuilt as a goods yard, which was hugely successful, especially during the inter-war years. However, road traffic was already eating into the railway’s control of the freight market when, in December 1964, a huge fire destroyed the goods yard.

Since then, the goods yard has been largely empty, barring some occasional uses of the arches for light industrial or leisure. Now, after a lengthy and at times, controversial planning process, the site is to be redeveloped as the Bishopsgate Goodsyard.

Part of the objection is the scale of the modern buildings that will surround the site. However, if right in the centre of London next to an existing railway station isn’t the perfect place for towers, then where is? Also, the site is a difficult one to develop. Had it been redeveloped in the 1960s after the fire, they would have simply cleared the railway site and built modern towers on the ground.

These days, we respect the value of the heritage, not just its innate historic importance, but the cutural and social benefits from the mix of architecture it brings to a development. However, brownfield sites are painfully expensive to redevelop, and developers are never entirely sure how much it will cost to do the work. They can make informed guesses, until someone finds a tunnel or an oil drum in the ground that isn’t on the plans, or Japanese Knotweed closes half a site while it’s cleared, or soil contamination turns out to be worse than expected.

Most architects and engineers I’ve spoken to over the years have mixed thoughts about brownfield sites. On the one hand, they want a reliable construction plan, but on the other, they relish the unexpected engineering challenges that brownfield sites can throw at them.

To understand some of those potential potholes, clearance work is now starting on the site, to investigate the physical structure of the railway arches and understand what structural repairs will be needed before main construction can begin.

So, ahead of that, the developer, Ballymore, is offering public tours of the site. That’s why a graffiti-covered gate was unlocked the other day, and a group of people were able to step from the sunny road into the atmospheric hidden space within.

The tour is a gentle wander around the arches, really just soaking up the atmosphere of the old goodsyard, which has remained little changed since that devastating fire. Of course, there are some modern intrusions, such as one arch that was turned into a shallow swimming pool, lots of grafitti, and some areas where the arches have been used for storage.

But really, it’s a chance to walk over stone setts that once echoed to the sounds of horse wagons carting fruit and vegetables to the city, spying the old industrial equipment that survives, such as the hydraulic lift equipment and the remains of the old railway tracks.

This is the space that will be opened up as a new public road, lined with shops and cafes inside the arches, so in a few years time, this empty deserted space could be filled with people.

Once done with the arches, there was a chance to see them from a very different perspective — on top of the arches, in a space that will eventually be opened as a public park. This is where the passengers would once have arrived, and while research is still being carried out, there’s even a hint of the old platforms up here, hidden away under decades of plant growth and rubble dumped on top.

Despite the site’s size and apparent emptiness, building the offices that will surround it will be challenging. Apart from the historic arches, which need restoring, the site is hemmed in by railways on either side and beneath, constraining where building piles can go. Working next to live railways also proves a logistical challenge.

The planning approvals contain clauses requiring some housing and restoration work to be completed before the offices can be built. With strong demand from the city for flexible office spaces that suit modern working practices, there’s a keen desire to get started with the “spades in the ground.”

The developer, Ballymore is interested in running more public tours before major construction works get started – and I’ll naturally flag them up here if and when they are announced.