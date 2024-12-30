See the plans to redevelop the British Museum

Five plans have been shortlisted to redevelop the British Museum’s western wing, and an exhibition of the plans is currently being shown inside the museum.

There are details of the proposals on the museum website, but the scale models do help to give a better view what is being suggested for the rebuilding of the western range.

While the models and the information provided give an idea of what the revamped galleries could look like, it’s unlikely that will be the deciding factor in which design is chosen as so many much more important issues will dominate.

Such as cost, environment, flexibility, compliance with the original brief and the structural engineering impacts. It would have been really interesting to see that side of the proposals on display as well, as they will be far more important when the decision about which design is to be taken forward is made.

I know they’re only concepts, and the use of cut-aways and perspex is to allow people to see into the models, but wouldn’t it be amazing if the model almost entirely made of transparent perspex was the actual design?

However, if you want to see some fine architectural models of a possible future part of the British Museum, then the exhibition is in the Reading Room until 2nd March 2025.

Also, while visiting, there’s a scale model of the entire museum estate in Room, right next to the main entrance.