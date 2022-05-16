In the 1960s, two Doctor Who movies were made, and in 2022, you can see them back on the big screen, at the Barbican Arts Centre.

Restored and remastered in 4K, Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965) and Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966) star Peter Cushing as Dr. Who, Roberta Tovey as Susan, Jennie Linden as Barbara, Roy Castle as Ian, Jill Curzon as Louise and Bernard Cribbins as Tom.

The two movies are not part of the BBC productions and differ sharply from the TV show, but with many familiar elements, such as a modified Tardis and the Daleks, of course.

Depending on your perspective, they are awful films to be forgotten as quickly as possible, or very 1960s style films and worth watching for the nostalgia, if maybe not so much for the acting.

In The Guardian in 2013, Stuart Heritage described Roy Castle’s performance, saying “to call him hammy would be to provide the greatest disservice to pigs.” Also, in an early form of product placement, look out for the Sugar Puffs in one of the films, which makes you wonder why the Honey Monster wasn’t included.

The two movies will be shown in a double-feature at the Barbican on Sunday 10th July – tickets are available from here.

The two movies are also being released in home media and can be pre-ordered now: