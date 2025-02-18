See an Aston Martin Formula 1 racing car at North Greenwich tube station
If you head to North Greenwich tube station today, you can see a very smart-looking rail replacement bus service—in the shape of an Aston Martin racing car.
It’s there as part of a promotional effort for the F1 75 Live at The O2 today, and in addition to the F1 racing car, Aston Martin has taken over all the advertising spots inside the tube station.
The F1 racing car is on the ground floor, just outside the station concourse. If you come up the escalators, turn right and head through the small open archway next to WH Smiths, and the car will be there.
In addition, there’s an Aston Martin photo booth just inside the station concourse to take F1 branded photos.
The F1 car will be there today only.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you