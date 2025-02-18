See an Aston Martin Formula 1 racing car at North Greenwich tube station

If you head to North Greenwich tube station today, you can see a very smart-looking rail replacement bus service—in the shape of an Aston Martin racing car.

It’s there as part of a promotional effort for the F1 75 Live at The O2 today, and in addition to the F1 racing car, Aston Martin has taken over all the advertising spots inside the tube station.

The F1 racing car is on the ground floor, just outside the station concourse. If you come up the escalators, turn right and head through the small open archway next to WH Smiths, and the car will be there.

In addition, there’s an Aston Martin photo booth just inside the station concourse to take F1 branded photos.

The F1 car will be there today only.