There’s a large scale model of the King’s Cross redevelopment that can be found inside the estate office, and it’s a bit of cat-nip to any fan of architectural models.

The model is there to show off the estate to home buyers and office renters, but is also open to the public to wander in and point at things, so that’s what you should do.

It shows the entire redevelopment estate, from the tower blocks of flats and student accommodation at the north to the junction with King’s Cross station at the bottom. The canal, minus canal boats, is here, along with the recently added Esperance Bridge.

All told, it’s just so wonderfully fun to look and point at, for kids and adults alike.

The model can be found in the King’s Cross Visitor Centre, which is on Stable Street, next to the northern end of the Coal Drops Yard shopping arcade. It’s open every day, and the staff were quite happy to let me take photos and just gawp at the model.

While you’re there, if you visit before the end of March, inside Coal Drops Yard is the NLA’s impressively large scale model of central London. That model is moving soon though, so visit before March. After its move, it will go on display in Westfield Stratford from late April.