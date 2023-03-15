Published by By Ian Mansfield Books No Comments ↓

A small characterful side alley in central London currently boasts a replica of a Georgian era print shop.

This is Goodwin’s Court near Trafalgar Square, a narrow well hidden alley that is a mainstay of tour groups as it’s lined with classic bow windows and looks not unlike Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley.

In fact, so popular is it now, that there’s a sign asking tour groups to avoid blocking the alley.

And at the moment it might be a little bit more popular and worth detouring to visit as there’s a replica of a Georgian era print shop down here. In fact, it’s a promotion for a new book by the history writer, Alice Loxton, all about the printers and satirists of Georgian London.

But it’s also a fun display of Georgian satire cartoons and will be here until Sunday 26th March 2023.

Goodwin’s Court is off St Martin’s Lane, opposite the Salisbury Pub.

