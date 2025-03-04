Secrets of Timekeeping: Beautifull medieval calendars on display at Lambeth Palace library

A remarkable collection of beautifully illustrated documents that helped medieval people determine dates and fortunes has gone on display in London’s Lambeth Palace Library.

These concertina-fold almanacs have been nicknamed ‘medieval smartphones’ – they helped their users keep track of time, look up information, and organise their lives. Fewer than 30 of these medieval almanacs are known to exist, and now some of them have been brought together to go on display in Lambeth Palace’s library for the first time.

There’s a small explanatory display outside the exhibition room, but then step through a closed door into a dark room to see the objects themselves.

The darkness is necessary, alas, to preserve the documents, but in the gloom, little jewels sparkle in their cases.

One of the most remarkable is early on in the display, a “volvelle,” a book with a series of moving dials inside that can be rotated to track the positions of the celestial bodies.

A folded-up book turns out to have an amusing name — bat books — because when folded up, they would hang upside down, then when in use, unfold their wings.

Although obviously functional, the almanacs were still richly decorated, with illustrations and illuminated text, but also they didn’t show dates as we would today, but often used characters or coded letters that were smaller to fit onto the tiny parchments. Much like Monday becomes Mon, then plain M.

The calendars also look somewhat different to ours in their detailed records of holy days, which were more plentiful and far more important then. So there are a lot of references to feasts and saints, and fewer to secular matters. After all feasting on the wrong day could damn the soul for eternity, so best to get it right.

One of the best preserved is the Rashleigh calendar, dating from the 1460s, which is on display in London for the first time ever. The exhibition explains one of the interesting aspects of how they are able to use the regnal titles of the reigning monarch to calculate what year some of the documents were made.

One tiny 16th-century book includes the sphere of life and death, which claimed that if you took the patient’s name, turned it into a number, combined it with the day they fell ill, and divided by 30, that complicated if rather pointless calculation would predict whether they would die from the illness.

As an exhibition it’s both fascinating, and slightly frustrating. The frustration is understandable as the documents need to be kept dimly lit, but it makes it quite hard to see them in any detail. A large print guide by the door is probably worth grabbing to make it easier to read the captions.

Nonetheless, the exhibition is fascinating, both for the beauty of the documents and for some of the unexpected nuggets of history about early calendars and almanacs.

The exhibition, Unfolding Time: The Medieval Pocket Calendar at Lambeth Palace Library is free to visit and runs to 15th May 2025.

It’s open Monday to Friday 9:30am to 5pm — and late to 7:15pm on Thursdays. There will also be two Saturday openings on 5th April and 3rd May 2025.