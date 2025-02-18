Second consultation opens into plans for 300 new homes next to High Barnet tube station

Plans to build up to 300 homes around High Barnet tube station have entered their second consultation ahead of a planning application being filed this summer.

Last year, Barratt London and TfL’s propery subsidiary, Places for London unveiled proposals for approximately 300 to be built on the car park and on the light industrial land to the south of the station. New ground-floor commercial units, which could include shops or a café, will also serve the local community and station users.

A first round of consultation on the early proposals was held in late November and early December 2024. Almost 400 members of the local community attended one of the two drop-in sessions or the public online webinar to meet the project team, ask questions and give their feedback.

A second round of public consultation will be held at the following times and locations, where the project team will present their updated proposals and answer questions:

Drop-in sessions at Tudor Hall, Wood Street, Barnet EN5 4AT:

Monday 24th February from 3pm to 9pm

Saturday 1st March from 11am to 3pm

A community webinar will be held on Tuesday 4th March from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. To sign up to join the webinar, please email the project team at: [email protected]

Alastair Butcher, Development Director at Barratt London, said: “We are excited to be advancing our proposals for High Barnet station and once again meeting with the local community to hear their thoughts and comments.

High Barnet is the fourth iteration of a series of projects brought forward with Places for London, after Blackhorse View in Waltham Forest, Wembley Park Gardens in Brent, and Bollo Lane in Ealing, which will deliver more than 1,700 homes. The High Barnet proposals will redevelop and reenergise the station’s surroundings to create a well-connected and sustainable development.”