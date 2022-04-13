Power Up, the Science Museum’s sold-out festival of vintage gaming has been extended thanks to the demand for tickets to attend. With a collection featuring over 160 consoles – ranging from the Atari 2600 and SNES to the Switch and VR headsets – gamers can explore 50 years of video game progression.

Due to end on Tuesday 19th April, it’s now been extended to Monday 6th June.

Prices:

Sun to Thur – Adult: £10 | Concessions and Child: £8 | Senior 60 and over: £9

Fri & Sat – Adult: £18 | Concessions and Child: £14 | Senior 60 and over: £16

You can book tickets from here.

Power UP sessions are also still available at the Science Museum’s Gaming Lates event on Wednesday 27th April. This special after-hours gaming extravaganza includes free activities, workshops, and a line-up of talks.

You can book tickets for the Lates session from here.

Alastair Otto, Associate Commercial Director at the Science Museum Group, said: “Bringing together iconic games from the last 50 years, Power UP offers our visitors the chance to discover the revolutionary advancements in technology and developments in storytelling that have shaped an industry and influenced wider popular culture. We’re thrilled that with the extension of Power UP even more visitors will now get to discover the very best of gaming throughout the decades.”