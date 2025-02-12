Science Museum preparing to close its space gallery for several months

You have just a few weeks left to visit the Science Museum’s space gallery before it closes for refurbishment until later this year.

Opened in 1986 and subsequently updated, the Exploring Space gallery showcases real rockets and spacecraft, telling the story of humanity’s exploration of the cosmos.

The gallery is also one of the noisiest and busiest spaces in the museum, in part because everyone wants to visit it and because it’s a “corridor” to the rest of the museum. In a way, it’s a gallery I have visited hundreds of times but not lingered in as it’s either packed or I need to get somewhere else, which is a shame.

As part of a revamp of the museum’s ground floor, the gallery will partially close after Tuesday 22nd April at the end of the Easter holidays and closing fully after Monday 2nd June 2025.

Ahead of its closure, there will be a space-themed lates for adults only on Thursday 6th March, and free tickets are available here.

The replacement Space gallery will open in Autumn 2025 in the museum’s West Hall, which is at the end of the museum past the IMAX entrance. Thus, it won’t be a corridor anymore.

When it opens, in a world first, two human-flighted spacecraft (Apollo 10 and Soyuz) will be displayed alongside one another. Visitors will be able to examine the differences between the actual spacecraft that orbited the Moon in 1969 and travelled to the International Space Station in 2015.

The museum also says that it aims to make significant additions to its space collection during this decade, ensuring important international efforts in space exploration are better represented in the Science Museum Group Collection and in future displays in the museum.

So, if you own a spare space shuttle, you know who to talk to.