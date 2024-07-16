Savoy Hotel is selling its classic Afternoon Tea plate racks

Lots of people fancy a bit of posh nosh with an English Afternoon Tea in a restaurant, so how about taking a bit of the Savoy at home as well?

The hotel is selling off a load of surplus kitchenware as it refurbishes the Thames Foyer where they are used. Among the items being sold are many of the classic three-tier plate racks that display the cakes and sandwiches that make up an Afternoon Tea.

In a way, it’s an odd thing, why pile the plates up on a metal rack like that, but it saves floor space and waiting staff the hassle of constantly swapping plates for diners — so the poshest of teas being displayed like that is probably a money-saving idea.

Anyway, if you are the sort of person who is keen on Afternoon Tea at home and wouldn’t mind being able to tell your guests that your metal serving rack came from the actual Savoy hotel itself — click here and scroll down a bit.

They’re being sold in pairs, with a starting bid of £80 a pair. You’ll need to collect them in person, which will be arduous for you as the auction takes place in the Savoy itself — oh, the hardship.

There’s also a lot more being sold, from dinner plates to dashing portraits – check the auction website for details.