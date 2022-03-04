One of the world’s most popular musicals is back touring theatres across the UK and is showing at the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road.

This time even grittier and more glamorous than before! After a moonlit summer romance between leather-clad greaser Danny and goodie-two-shoes Sandy, the holidays come to an end and so does their love affair. Until the pair are expectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

Grease the Musical will be at the Dominion Theatre from 3rd May until the end of October.

Tickets for shows until the end of July are being offered cheaper for Monday to Friday performances. Seats are available from £15, but better seats are on sale. The £30 seats are £20, £45 seats are £30 and £69 seats are just £40.

To get the offer price, you need to book by 17th March 2022 from here.