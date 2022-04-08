Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella is a stage musical based loosely on the classic story of the same name, but the gender relationships are recast, and a critical thematic element concerns beauty shaming.

Welcome to Belleville! The most aggressively picturesque town in the history of the world is populated exclusively with gorgeous townsfolk.  The only person steadfastly refusing to live in the fairy tale is Cinderella, loud-mouthed and dripping with disdain. Her oldest and only friend, Prince Sebastian, has suddenly become heir to the throne. This news provokes an unexpected spark into their relationship.

With the Queen suddenly announcing a Royal Wedding all looks lost for the blossoming romance until Cinderella meets The Godmother who can fix anything.

Tickets for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London are in incredibly high demand.

However, there’s an offer on tickets if bought before Monday 11th April.

The offer is valid for performances on Tuesday to Friday as well as the Sunday matinee until 29th May 2022.

Prices:

  • £30 now £20
  • £42 now £30
  • £54 now £40
  • £66 now £40
  • £78 now £50
  • £108 now £70

To book tickets, before 11th April, go here.

