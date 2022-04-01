Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

This fresh production of the timeless classic musical Anything Goes was a sell-out hit at the Barbican last year and is making a return this summer. Described as the ‘musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another’, the show is back for a limited season.

Written by Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse, it’s all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas.

Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

The 2022 cast of Anything Goes stars Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin, theatre legend Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow as Elisha Whitney.

Tickets start from £25, and you can save up to £62 on selected seats for Monday to Friday performances from 27th June to 22nd July 2022.

They are offering £36 seats for just £25, £96 seats for £40, and £102 seats for £60.

Book from here by 6th April.

Anything Goes has won 6 Tony Awards including Best Revival, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the 2002 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production, and a 2012 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

