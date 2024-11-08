Save on tickets to an adult Panto – Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!

Pantos were traditionally for children, but adult pantos have been on the rise, and the filthy team behind Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick, are back with Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!

The giant gay panto you never knew you needed.

Jack Trott is very poor, very gay and very horny, living with his mum on a dilapidated dairy farm ten miles from the nearest Grindr user. When he sells their beloved cow for a handful of magic beans, his mum throws them in the compost – and they wake up to the biggest, thickest stalk they’ve ever seen. Is there a giant at the top? And if so… is he all in proportion?

Tickets are on sale at nearly half-price for performances between 23rd November and 1st December and 24th to 29th December 2024.

£43 seats now £25

£58 seats now £30

£74 seats now £40

£85 seats now £50

Book by 8th December 2024 from here.