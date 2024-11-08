Save on tickets to an adult Panto – Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!
Pantos were traditionally for children, but adult pantos have been on the rise, and the filthy team behind Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick, are back with Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!
The giant gay panto you never knew you needed.
Jack Trott is very poor, very gay and very horny, living with his mum on a dilapidated dairy farm ten miles from the nearest Grindr user. When he sells their beloved cow for a handful of magic beans, his mum throws them in the compost – and they wake up to the biggest, thickest stalk they’ve ever seen. Is there a giant at the top? And if so… is he all in proportion?
Tickets are on sale at nearly half-price for performances between 23rd November and 1st December and 24th to 29th December 2024.
- £43 seats now £25
- £58 seats now £30
- £74 seats now £40
- £85 seats now £50
Book by 8th December 2024 from here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you