For three weeks in January, Sir David Suchet’s touring show offering a personal look back over his long career comes to London.

Following a tour in the Autumn of 2021 that visited more than 20 theatres across the UK, the show will enjoy a three-week residency at the Harold Pinter Theatre, from 4th January 2022.

The show offers an “in conversation” with the actor behind the detective and the many characters David has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. The show, Poirot and More, a Retrospective looks back at David’s career, sharing his performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as the interviewer.

For tickets booked before the shows start on 4th January, they’re offering discounts on seats with the £48 seats costing £25, £66 seats costing £35 and £84 seats costing £45.

Tickets for the discounts need to be booked by 4th January from here.

“The West End and live theatre has always been very close to my heart. This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people after this terrible period and welcoming them back into the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments.” – Sir David Suchet