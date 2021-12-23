The RMT union has confirmed that it is planning to extend its dispute over Night Tube duties with strikes every weekend until June 2022, unless the dispute is resolved.

The union says that drivers on the Central and Victoria lines will go on strike every Friday and Saturday from 8:30pm until 8am the following morning from 7th January 2022 until further notice.

The union has been in dispute with TfL over changes to tube driver grades. When the Night Tube was set up, a number of part-time drivers were employed to drive the trains, but recently, TfL merged the two grades enabling part-time drivers to progress to full time. That also means that existing tube drivers could be asked to work up to four weekends per year, if they can’t swap shifts with other drivers.

The union has made it clear that their strike mandate extends to other lines and will consider broadening the action if the Night Tube is restored to other lines next year.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London Underground and the Mayor thought this fight for progressive and family friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.”

The ballot to continue the Night Tube dispute was 521 in favour of strikes vs 47 against, out of 1,127 drivers entitled to vote.