The bridges across the Thames in central London will put on a special Platinum Jubilee themed light show over the Jubilee weekend next month.

For four nights, the bridges will be lit in a celebratory sequence of evolving colour and light, and the special edition of the artwork will be unveiled at sunset on Thursday 2nd June and will run each night until 2am on Monday 6th June.

Illuminated River artist Leo Villareal has been specially commissioned to programme this event where nine central London bridges, from Lambeth Bridge to London Bridge, will be choreographed in the synchronised flow of subtly moving LED light with tones of platinum and purple threaded within the main colour scheme.

At 3.2 miles in length, Illuminated River is the longest public art commission in the world. It’s quite easy to take in the Illuminated River from the riverside, but the best way is to drift under the bridges on a boat, so either take a trip on a Thames Clipper boat, or there are dedicated boat tours taking in the bridges.