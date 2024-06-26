South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced the first of its refurbished Class 458 trains for use on its outer suburban services from London Waterloo.

The trains have had what can politely be called a complicated history since they were introduced in 1998-2002, but the most recent development was to refurbish the fleet of 25-year-old trains to boost capacity on the Portsmouth Direct line, but that was cancelled earlier this year.

The refurbished trains will now be used on some limited outer suburban services from London Waterloo while SWR works towards fully introducing its long delayed Arterio trains.

SWR says that 17 of the Class 458 trains have been refurbished, with 11 more to follow.

Each four-car unit has 234 seats in two-by-two formation, all with seat back tables and charging points, as well as space for two wheelchair users. Each carriage also has two tables fitted with wireless charging points. Because the trains were intended for long-distance travel, there are also two first-class compartments with two tables and 12 seats. However, these have been declassified for suburban services and will be available to customers holding standard-class tickets.

The units’ refreshed interiors and updated SWR livery means that they closely resemble SWR’s 444 and 450 Desiro fleets.

Neil Drury, South Western Railway’s Engineering and Infrastructure Director, said: “We are very pleased to introduce the first of our refurbished Class 458 units. Their interior refresh, including improved seating and newly installed tables and charging points, will make a noticeable difference to our customers’ journeys.

“The Class 458/4 fleet will play an important role as we work towards the full introduction of our fleet of 90 new Arterio trains. The first unit to enter service today will operate services between London Waterloo and Weybridge via Hounslow, with subsequent units being deployed where customers need them most.”

The 28, four-car Class 458 trains will be designated as Class 458/4. The eight remaining five-car units will be designated as Class 458/5.

The first units to return will operate the following services, all via Brentford: