South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced the first of its refurbished Class 458 trains for use on its outer suburban services from London Waterloo.
The trains have had what can politely be called a complicated history since they were introduced in 1998-2002, but the most recent development was to refurbish the fleet of 25-year-old trains to boost capacity on the Portsmouth Direct line, but that was cancelled earlier this year.
The refurbished trains will now be used on some limited outer suburban services from London Waterloo while SWR works towards fully introducing its long delayed Arterio trains.
SWR says that 17 of the Class 458 trains have been refurbished, with 11 more to follow.
Each four-car unit has 234 seats in two-by-two formation, all with seat back tables and charging points, as well as space for two wheelchair users. Each carriage also has two tables fitted with wireless charging points. Because the trains were intended for long-distance travel, there are also two first-class compartments with two tables and 12 seats. However, these have been declassified for suburban services and will be available to customers holding standard-class tickets.
The units’ refreshed interiors and updated SWR livery means that they closely resemble SWR’s 444 and 450 Desiro fleets.
Neil Drury, South Western Railway’s Engineering and Infrastructure Director, said: “We are very pleased to introduce the first of our refurbished Class 458 units. Their interior refresh, including improved seating and newly installed tables and charging points, will make a noticeable difference to our customers’ journeys.
“The Class 458/4 fleet will play an important role as we work towards the full introduction of our fleet of 90 new Arterio trains. The first unit to enter service today will operate services between London Waterloo and Weybridge via Hounslow, with subsequent units being deployed where customers need them most.”
The 28, four-car Class 458 trains will be designated as Class 458/4. The eight remaining five-car units will be designated as Class 458/5.
The first units to return will operate the following services, all via Brentford:
- 05:31 Hounslow to London Waterloo
- 06:22 London Waterloo to Weybridge
- 08:02 Weybridge to London Waterloo
- 15:22 London Waterloo to Weybridge
- 17:03 Weybridge to London Waterloo
- 18:37 London Waterloo to Twickenham
What is the point in this? How long are SWR expecting the Arterio roll out to take? Surely these refurbished units are dead on arrival?
I can’t understand why SWR are not rolling out the Arterio trains at a faster rate, they claim they are driver training but how long will that take. When the current suburban sliding door trains came on line they were put into service immediately and any problems, if there were any, sorted out in daily service. We could do with more air conditioned trains now.
An important detail here is that, after being tortuously extended to 5 car units (with cars from 460s) some 8-10 years ago, on about half the fleet this work is being undone as part of the refit.
Pre-pandemic, the 10 car (2×5) trains were definitely welcomed for the bidirectional peak flows to/from Brentford and Hounslow, but presumably they’re now considered excessive, and perhaps only the 4/8 car version can hit 100mph for the Portsmouth services. Either way, they’re not going to match what for passengers on that route is the desirable standard of the 5 car 444.
Although perhaps it’s logical for aesthetic reasons to remove the ex-460 vehicle if you’re returning the unit to 4 car, one wonders if there were other technical complications with the integration that will go away.
It’s also not clear whether the redundant ex-460 cars are being stored or scrapped. They’ve had such a chequered history that I’m sure there are people who’d be happy never to set eyes on them again!
I think the point is that, whatever’s happening with the Portsmouth route, the 442s were a disaster, so they still have a gap as there aren’t enough 444s (or 450s to cover) and the Arterio 701s were only scoped to replace the 455/456/458/707/some 450 workings. Two thirds of the 701s are also fixed 10 car units, which seemed like a great idea with the peak loads in 2017, but now looks a bit inflexible for stretching them to cover (indirectly via 450s) the workings that might have been covered by the 442s.
Also of course, this all started because the passenger feedback on the direct Portsmouth route was that they hated 450s and really wanted more 444s. As this is a premium route for the network in terms of revenue it was a critical consideration. Hard to see the 458s meeting expectations there though, refurb or not!