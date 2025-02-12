Rediscovered vaults beneath the new London Museum to host an immersive exhibition

An unexpected discovery of a series of brick vaults underneath the future London Museum site has opened up a space that will be used for an immersive exhibition.

The London Museum — previously the Museum of London — is converting part of the Smithfield markets site into its new museum, reusing a long-closed Victorian market building as its main home. During the site clearance works in 2019, they discovered a series of brick vaults that were far larger than any of the plans they had of the building had indicated.

Additional funding was secured to open the vaults as part of the museum redevelopment, and now they’ve announced what they plan to do with the space.

The museum is seeking a design team to create a “groundbreaking inaugural exhibition within the Vaults”. According to the tender documents, the planned “immersive experience will showcase never-before-seen archaeological treasures, blending physical collections with cutting-edge storytelling.”

The museum is looking for designers who can “raft innovative, engaging, and accessible visitor experiences, bringing history to life through creativity, storytelling, and multi-sensory design.”

Details of the £350,000 tender are here.

The new museum is now due to open in the middle of 2026.

Some photos from the basement next to the vaults in 2019 prior to their museum conversion.