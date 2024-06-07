Thirty years after the original was demolished, Valentine’s Park in East London will get a replacement open-air swimming pool – with a new lido.

Early concept image (c) Redbridge Council

At a planning meeting, Redbridge Council approved proposals to build the new Lido in Valentines Park, and construction is expected to begin later this year. Barring any delays, the lido is expected to open to the public by autumn 2025 – almost exactly 30 years after Valentine’s Park’s original lido was demolished.

The former lido was built by Ilford Urban District Council in 1923-4 on a site that had previously been a gravel pit in the eastern corner of Valentine’s Park and was in use up to 1994 and demolished in 1995. Since it was demolished the area is now just an expanse of open grass in the park.

The replacement pool will be 25 metres long with six lanes, a children’s splash pad, changing facilities, a gym, a dance and exercise studio, a cafe and a picnic area. That does mean that the new swimming pool is about half the size of the one it’s replacing. It will also be required to be self-funding, so admission fees will need to cover the running costs.

Redbridge council map of the new lido location, with overlay from 1946 OS map showing old Lido

Mark Baigent, Corporate Director of Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’re delighted we can now move forward with plans to deliver the first new Lido in London for decades.

“The old Lido in Valentines Park holds a special place in the hearts of local people. It is where families enjoyed idyllic summer days right on their doorsteps and it is so exciting that after nearly 30 years, a brand new lido and more will be introduced in the park for people to visit and create new special memories.

“As a council, we will continue to invest in leisure facilities so local families and visitors can access everything they need right on our doorstep.”

