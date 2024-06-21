Photos taken on the day Tower Bridge opened to the public 130 years ago and never seen by the public before are being displayed for the first time this summer.

The previously unseen photos of Tower Bridge were only discovered last year when a member of the Molineux family was flipping through a box of documents from his late mother, and a small envelope was found and inside were documents about Tower Bridge. The family knew that their ancestor, George Edward Cruttwell, had been the resident engineer during the building of Tower Bridge, so the photos weren’t a huge surprise to the family. However, curious to learn more, they contacted Tower Bridge.

Assuming that Tower Bridge already had copies of everything he had, Cruttwell’s great-grandson Patrick Molineux showed the photos to Tower Bridge’s exhibitions manager, Dirk Bennett, who later said he nearly fell out of his chair in shock at what was handed to him.

There are loads of photos taken at the official opening by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday 30th June 1894, but the public didn’t get to use the bridge until Monday 9th July, when large crowds assembled to be the first to cross when it opened at 5am.

What Patrick was holding in his hand was the only known photograph of the day the bridge opened to the public.

That photo of the crowd, a mix of schoolboys, office workers in bowler hats and professionals in top hats pressing up against the wood barrier that blocked the road, has never been seen before. It wasn’t even known that a photo had been taken.

The photos exist because Cruttwell had commissioned a photographer to record some of the final weeks before the bridge opening, and unlike many official photos, these candid images show the people at work. They were then somehow put away in a box and forgotten for the next century or so.

From laying wooden setts in the bridge to final painting works and some of the construction equipment, they offer a rare glimpse into ordinary Londoners from a time when photography was seen as too expensive to be spent on the ordinary folk.

Since the photos were discovered last year, research has also been underway to try to identify the people in them. Some are obvious, such as Cruttwell, who is seen in one probably talking to Chief Engineer John Barry.

More interestingly, they’re working through the photos of the workers to identify them and maybe locate descendants who are still alive today. One of the first to be identified is the crane operator, Edward Roughley, and apart from Tower Bridge, they’re fairly certain he worked on the Forth Bridge and possibly the Titanic. Uncovering the names of the faces in the photos already hints at how widespread the workforce was, and one worker has been identified as having come from India.

Did he come to London to work in construction or happen to be on a cargo ship that brought cargo to London’s docks and decide to swap jobs? The unexpected discovery of that envelope of photos is starting to uncover these global connections.

The photos, restored and some newly colourised, along with some initial research into them, will go on public display in a free exhibition on Tower Bridge from tomorrow. The display is spread out across three corners of the bridge and is opening as Tower Bridge approaches its 130th anniversary.

There is also an augmented reality feature. If you point your smartphone at the QR code on the displays, the old photo will be overlaid on the modern bridge.

The exhibition is free and will be in place until the end of September.

Although Tower Bridge was built for traffic, roads, and pedestrians and still performs that function, it’s also now a heritage tourist attraction. Last year, they even exceeded pre-covid visitor numbers to the paid exhibition area, clocking up just over 960,000 paying visitors.