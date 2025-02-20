Railway trespasser who brought rush hour trains to a standstill sentenced to 18 months

A railway trespasser who caused £1.2 million of delays to services out of Waterloo station has been jailed for 18 months after he was successfully prosecuted.

After abandoning a vehicle he was driving dangerously, Ryan Seymour tried to evade the police by climbing onto the railway tracks in New Malden which sits on the main railway line out of Waterloo.

While being pursued by police, he ran across four live tracks, where trains pass on average every two minutes. When running to hide in bushes by the tracks, one train driver was forced to make an emergency stop at 75 miles per hour.

To keep Seymour and pursuing police officers safe, Network Rail had to turn off power to the 750-volt electric rails which powers the trains. Four trains were stranded outside of stations as services in the area came to a halt, causing widespread disruption across most of the SWR network.

Power was restored at 4.30pm, however the knock-on impact of trains and crew being out of position meant services were severely delayed for the rest of the day. With so many cancellations and late running services, London Waterloo became overcrowded, forcing station colleagues to put safety mitigations in place.

To avoid further congestion in central London, all services on SWR’s suburban lines, from places including Chessington, Guildford and Hampton Court, were forced to end their journeys at Clapham Junction. Disruption then continued into the following day, with four early morning services cancelled.

In total, 921 train services were impacted, with 358 completely cancelled and parts of 81 other services cancelled. These delays cost Network Rail, and the taxpayer, £1.2 million.

Whilst he was able to evade Police on the day, an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police, assisted by partners from BTP and Network Rail led to Seymour’s identification, and arrest several days later.

Seymour pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court earlier this month.

Tom Desmond, Operations Director for Network Rail, said: “This prosecution demonstrates that there are severe consequences for those who trespass on the railway. Ensuring the safety of everyone involved in these difficult events is our top priority, including the safety of those who respond to such incidents. Additionally, the impact on the railway network from these events and our ability to serve our customers cannot be underestimated with the associated widespread disruption and multiple stranded trains. This individual was very lucky to escape unharmed, with the risk of both trains travelling through the area at nearly 100mph as well as the threat of the third rail, which carries enough voltage to kill – instantly.”