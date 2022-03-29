A railway upgrade has been approved on one of the Lea Valley lines in northeast London to increase the number of trains that can serve a nearby housing development.

The plan will enable more trains to call at the new Meridian Water station to support the huge housing development that’s under construction next to it. At the moment there are two trains per hour into London from the new station, but with more housing being built, Enfield Council wants to increase that to four trains per hour in peak hours.

However, putting more stopping trains on the line would cause a problem for fast trains that share the line and bypass the stations. The solution is to put a bypass track around the nearby Ponders End station so that fast Cambridge trains can slip past the additional stopping trains.

The works will see a new loop railway built beside the station and new crossover junctions on either side so that slower stopping trains can be held at the station while the fast trains pass through.

As a result, what is currently the southbound platform will be bi-directional, so passengers arriving at the station will need to check which platform their northbound train is leaving from. Enfield Council approved the scheme for the railway upgrade at its latest Cabinet Meeting.

The upgrade is expected to cost £9.3 million, and the funding comes from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) which is a central government scheme to fund transport upgrades that can unlock additional housing developments. Under the terms of the HIF funding, the railway upgrade needs to be completed by the end of March 2024, so the plans are for construction work to start early next year. The late start is because there is still some design work to do, but mainly as the requests to Network Rail for railway closures and for engineering trains so that works can be carried out need to be submitted a year in advance.

The council plan is to start basic works around the site in advance to save some time, while the construction plans are completed and the project schedules are agreed upon with Network Rail. Then in early 2023, main construction and railway closures will be started.

Part of the agreement covers the cost of training three rail apprentices from the local college.

Although this project upgrades the line to support four trains per hour on the line through Meridian Water from the middle of 2024, there is also other funding to add more tracks between Meridian Water and Tottenham Hale later which will increase capacity south of Meridian Water to eight trains per hour in the peak period.

When completed, the Meridian Water housing development is expected to have around 10,000 homes.