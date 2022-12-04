On the eve of the final chance to end a series of rail strikes, the rail industry trade association, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has publicly stated its latest offer to avert the strikes.

It’s however still below the rate of inflation, so a net pay cut for staff, and is dependent on reforms to working practices, which the industry has been particularly keen on securing as it adjusts to a post-pandemic level of passenger demand.

The offer from the RDG, which represents the train companies and Network Rail, is for an eight percent pay rise, spread over 2022 and 2023. Mitigating that, there’s also a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.

The RDG says that employers tabled the draft framework agreement after several weeks of intensive talks. It sets out national principles which, if accepted by the RMT, would shape local implementation negotiations between each train operator and local RMT representatives.

There are a number of reforms being proposed, such as switching Sunday working from voluntary overtime to standard working. This has been done with some of the train companies, but not all, and has been a cause of many of the problems with companies such as Avanti West Coast.

Traditionally, Sundays were voluntary and the train companies rely on volunteers to work overtime. This pays well for staff who earn more upfront, but as overtime is not pensionable, their long-term pensions are not boosted. Where the train companies negotiated that away, it was for Sunday working to be standardised, in exchange for higher wages and pensions.

The RDG is also calling for the use of part-time contracts and flexible working rosters and patterns to encourage a more diverse workforce who can fit shifts around other commitments. And finally, they want the creation of a new multi-skilled station worker role, with station staff trained and equipped to take on a range of responsibilities.

A spokesperson from the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This is a fair and affordable offer in challenging times, providing a significant uplift in salary for staff. If approved by the RMT, implementation could be fast-tracked to ensure staff go into Christmas secure in the knowledge that they will receive this enhanced pay award early in the New Year alongside a guarantee of job security until April 2024.”

The RDG says that the railways have lost an estimated £300m in revenue in 11 days of national strike action since June and that the hospitality sector loses £1.5 billion in lost sales on strike days and the knock-on impacts. However, as the RDG has now outlined how expensive strikes are for the train companies, it makes it harder for the train companies to avoid a settlement that the unions would agree to as the costs are increasingly too high to continue.

The RMT has rejected the offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have rejected this offer as it does not meet any of our criteria for securing a settlement on long term job security, a decent pay rise and protecting working conditions.”

Over 40,000 members of the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 of the train operating companies are due to have two 48-hour strikes next week.

Although the strikes due to take place from Tuesday 13th December and last most of next week could be called off at the very last minute, in truth, there are just a couple of days to call off the strike and avoid some level of disruption.

That’s because the train companies will be working out their strike timetables and if the strike is called off later this week, it’ll be too late to change the timetables again.