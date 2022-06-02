The railway between New Cross and St Johns in southeast London will be closed over a number of weekends later this summer due to track replacement work. That closure is likely to affect Southeastern services between London Bridge and Lewisham.

Network Rail says that they will be renewing the switches and crossings (the moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths). They will also renew the rails, sleepers (wooden/concrete blocks that support the rails), and the stone ballast underneath. The project will focus on replacing the switches and crossings as they are nearing the end of their lifespan, and is aimed at reducing the number of delays in the long term to improve reliability for passengers.

The line will be closed between St Johns and New Cross Station on the weekends below:

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th August 2022

Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st August 2022

Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August (Bank Holiday) 2022

Saturday 3rd to Sunday 4th September 2022

Additionally, there will be two days of follow up work where the line will be closed:

Sunday 11th September 2022

Sunday 9th October 2022

During the dates listed above, passengers should check before they travel as there will be changes to services, with buses replacing trains on some routes.