The railway industry is offering a range of raffle prizes as part of a Ukraine fundraising appeal. There are 30 prizes up for grabs – and although the full list is not being published, some have been revealed on the organiser’s Twitter account.

Cab ride on a Penolino with Avanti West Coast

LNER Azum simulator experience, including 1-2-1 coaching

Cab ride with Freightliner driver, Heather Waugh including depot and terminal insights

2 VIP concert tickets to Glasgow SSE Hydro, courtesty of QTS

British Transport Police experience day at the dog academy

Trip on Tornado steam tours, inc dinner (exc Pullman)

Cab ride in a Elizabeth line train between Abbey Wood and Paddington

Behind the scenes tour for up to 8 people at the Hitachi Newton Aycliffe facility

First class family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) with Avanti West Coast

Specially commissioned Best Matthews artwork

Each raffle ticket costs £10, and all money donated will go directly to the British Ukrainian Aid Charity via GoFundMe

The raffle closes close at noon on September 15, with winners being announced at the National Rail Awards that same evening.

To enter the raffle go here.

For every £10 donated, you will receive a Prize Draw Number. If entering the Prize Draw, please do NOT add gift aid. If you wish to donate and NOT enter the Prize Draw, please mention this in your comments.