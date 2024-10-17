Race against time to save a futuristic 2004 school classroom

A futuristic school classroom is about to be demolished unless someone can be found to move it to a new location.

The Ingenium Classroom Pod was built in 2004 for Grey Court Secondary School in Ham, Richmond-upon-Thames, and was designed by the avant-garde architects Future Systems. Often described as a ‘B-movie alien spaceship’ or an ‘oversized iPod’, the building was inspired by Lord’s Cricket Ground’s famous Media Centre pod.

The pod was built as part of a pilot project for the ‘World Classrooms of the Future’ programme in 2003-04, which used government funding earmarked for building maintenance to create modern school buildings instead. Each classroom was designed by a different architect to fulfil the specific school’s immediate needs, the resulting architectural zoo acting as a symbol for the future of education.

Originally built as a classroom, it’s now used by the We Make Footballers group as the WMF Ham Academy. However, the Ham pod has decayed in recent years, and the school needs to expand to cope with increased pupil numbers.

The school has permission to demolish the pod and replace it with a larger building, but if it can be moved to a new location, it could be saved.

Given its young age, the structure is unlikely to be eligible for national listing, so the Twentieth Century Society (C20) has issued a call for any interested parties who may be able to relocate and reuse the pod.

It can be moved to a new location as the 100sqm freestanding ‘Ingenium’ classroom was prefabricated from modular GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) components using semi-monocoque boat-building technology, and was designed to be dismantlable and relocatable.

The school has a tight timeframe. It needs to be removed by the end of this school term (Friday 20th December) before works commence on the replacement block.

Oli Marshall, Campaigns Director at the Twentieth Century Society: “Sports pavilion? Ice-cream parlour? Park café? Tourist info centre? With a little imagination, there’s ample re-use potential for this miniature modern classic.”

The C20 group is looking for serious offers to contact them via their website.