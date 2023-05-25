Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

Long standing plans to move and rebuild a little railway station currently serving the Essex town of Purfleet-on-Thames have advanced as the formal planning application has been submitted to the council for approval.

View from New London Road looking north (c) AHMM Architects

The impetus to upgrade the station comes from plans for a major redevelopment of the area around it to replace light industrial sites with nearly 3,000 new homes, and the current station is not just unable to cope with increased passengers, it’s in the wrong place as well.

The area is currently served by C2C trains calling at Purfleet railway station, which is not much more than a couple of platforms, a footbridge and a ticket office. It’s situated right next to a level crossing which is not ideal for pedestrians and road traffic.

The new location is slightly to the north of the current station and will be a much larger building with a public footbridge across the railway linking both sides of the new housing development.

Access to the platforms will be down from the footbridge via stairs and lifts.

The redeveloped area on one side of the station will be raised up on a podium covering a car park, so the approach to the station will appear to be at street level, while the other side of the station will show the elevated footbridge with stairs and lift up to the crossing.

Approach view from the south-east, looking north (c) AHMM Architects

The station entrance, which will sit above the tracks within the footbridge will come with two ticket machines, and 6 ticket gates plus 2 wide aisle gates. There will also be a passenger accessible toilet and a separate accessible baby change facility

Unusually for a new station, it won’t come with the ubiquitous small retail unit, but less unsurprisingly, they’re leaving space for one to be added later.

View through the public footbridge looking east and showing the ticketing facilities (c) AHMM Architects

The roof is intended to be the defining architectural feature of the main station building, taking the form of a modular timber oversailing canopy that will float above the footbridge.

If the plans are approved, then the proposed railway station, car park and town centre will be one of the first to be constructed as part of the wider masterplan development. The current timeline for the project suggests that the new station will open in 2025.

The regeneration project is being delivered by Purfleet Centre Regeneration Limited (PCRL), in partnership with Thurrock Council.

A curiously Gothic literary connection sees Count Dracula purchase Carfax House in Purfleet, relocating there from his Transylvanian castle in Bram Stoker’s novel. No garlic needed to visit the railway station though.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Sammy says:
    25 May 2023 at 4:20 pm

    Have been following the Purfleet regeneration project for a while now, interesting to see. Will the station remain open whilst under construction?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News