Proposal to revamp street outside Harrods for Spring 2025

The pedestrianised but very busy street outside Harrods, next to the tube station entrance, could be given a makeover to reduce the overcrowding.

Although fully pedestrianised, some of the space is occupied by food stalls and with the tube station entrance next to the department store, it can be a bit of a muddle with crowds trying to get around each other.

The proposed layout would introduce additional planting and public seating in the middle part of the street. The redesign also aims to more clearly distinguish between parts of the street intended for pedestrian movement and parts of the street in which to spend time.

Although the proposals would continue to afford street space for tables and chairs outside cafes along Hans Crescent, the scheme would remove the freestanding food stalls from the middle of the street.

The freestanding food areas would partially be replaced with seating and planting areas. The lamps would also be replaced with heritage-style lamposts, and a different colour palette would be used for the new paving.

An area of paving would be kept clear to allow for the potential installation of artworks in the future.

If approved, local landowners, including Harrods, and the Council would provide funding for the changes through a Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy contribution.

Should Kensington and Chelsea Council decide to deliver the public realm scheme, the building works would be carried out by Harrods’ contractors under Council supervision. All licensed pavement furniture in the middle part of the street would have to be removed before the building works start, potentially in Spring 2025. Pavement furniture placed adjacent to shopfronts would not be affected and could remain in place.