Proposal to revamp street outside Harrods for Spring 2025
The pedestrianised but very busy street outside Harrods, next to the tube station entrance, could be given a makeover to reduce the overcrowding.
Although fully pedestrianised, some of the space is occupied by food stalls and with the tube station entrance next to the department store, it can be a bit of a muddle with crowds trying to get around each other.
The proposed layout would introduce additional planting and public seating in the middle part of the street. The redesign also aims to more clearly distinguish between parts of the street intended for pedestrian movement and parts of the street in which to spend time.
Although the proposals would continue to afford street space for tables and chairs outside cafes along Hans Crescent, the scheme would remove the freestanding food stalls from the middle of the street.
The freestanding food areas would partially be replaced with seating and planting areas. The lamps would also be replaced with heritage-style lamposts, and a different colour palette would be used for the new paving.
An area of paving would be kept clear to allow for the potential installation of artworks in the future.
If approved, local landowners, including Harrods, and the Council would provide funding for the changes through a Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy contribution.
Should Kensington and Chelsea Council decide to deliver the public realm scheme, the building works would be carried out by Harrods’ contractors under Council supervision. All licensed pavement furniture in the middle part of the street would have to be removed before the building works start, potentially in Spring 2025. Pavement furniture placed adjacent to shopfronts would not be affected and could remain in place.
If the stalls are going to be replaced with planted trees and seating how is overcrowded properly addressed? It’s the clutter in the middle that is the issue and yet this will largely remain. See also Regent Street, where the additional – and cheap looking – width of paving has simply be smothered with clutter (potted plants, outdoor furniture). A total waste.
Councils have lost the art of doing the public realm with basic principles of circulation and accessibility, instead drowning public space with clutter. No doubt if the northern side of Trafalgar Square was filled in today we’d get the usual ugly potted plants and seating.
I think those plant pots on regent street are security features to prevent vehicles mounting the pavements.
But I agree those regent street seats/plants should be narrower so pedestrians have more room because they definitely take up too much of the pavement.
And if possible make the widened section of paving flat, rather than sloped, because pedestrians only want to walk on flat surfaces.