The UK’s largest surviving Great Western Railway signal box can be found half an hour from central London, and occasionally, it’s open to the public to have a look inside.

The next open day has now been announced.

This is the last survivor of two signal boxes that used to control a complex set of junctions at Princes Risborough, on what is now part of Chiltern Railways. Opened in 1904, it closed in 1991 when signalling control for the whole area was shifted to a modern facility based at Marylebone station.

It was nearly demolished but was given listed building status following a campaign, and a newly formed heritage railway, the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway was allowed to maintain it. They are now restoring the signal box, and have plans to connect up some of the levers to control the adjacent Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway.

Open days only happen a few times a year, and the next one will be in a months time, on Saturday 13th July between 10am and 4pm.

A lot of work needs to be done to turn this into a visitor attraction, but it’s still a fascinating place to visit, to know that for nearly a century, there was a constant watch kept up here ensuring that trains could go where they should when they should and that nothing would ever go wrong.

Tea and coffee are on offer, and a small collection of souvenirs helps to raise money to keep the restoration work chugging along.

Entry is free, and donations are appreciated.

Getting to Princes Risborough station is a quick half-hour trip from London Marylebone station on Chiltern Railways. At the station, just pop over the platforms to the far side and follow the signs to the signal box.

At the moment, there aren’t any engineering works announced that would affect the railway on the day the signal box is open.

While you’re in Princes Risborough, a short walk from the station is Garden Railway Specialists, a shop that’s a delight just to pop in and have a look around. Slightly irritatingly, the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway doesn’t run on the same day the signal box is open, so you’d need to return another day for that.

However – it’s also the final day of the Risborough Festival, and the main street will have a fair, and amongst the events, the following two might appeal.

Local history exhibition

11am to 4pm

Literary Institute, 37 High Street, HP27 0AE

Display of historic objects, pictures and documents. The exhibition is in the upstairs hall.

Risborough and District Model Railway Club Open Day

1pm to 5pm

St Mary’s CHurch Hall, Church Street, HP27 9AA

The Risborough and District Model Railway Club Open Day will feature their new O gauge layout project, as well as their Test Track for members of the public to test their rolling stock on. There will be second hand sales, refreshments, and some modelling displays.