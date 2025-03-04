Poppies returning to the Tower of London this summer

Just over a decade ago, the Tower of London’s moat was filled with red poppies in one of the most moving displays of recent memory. Now, they’re returning, in a smaller display to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

From May to November 2025, the Tower of London will host a display of 30,000 of the original 2014 ceramic poppies inside the Tower, with a smaller display outside in the moat again.

The new display will resemble a ‘wound’ at the heart of the Tower, which was itself bombed during the Blitz and still bears some of those scars today. Poppies will pour across the lawn overlooked by the ancient White Tower, where the blood-red flowers will form a crater, with ripples flowing outwards.

The installation inside the Tower will be included as part of Tower of London admission. A small part of the display will be visible from the public footpath, which does not require a ticket.

The display will open on 6th May, in advance of the 80th anniversary of VE Day – which marks the official end of the Second World War in Europe – on 8th May. It will run through VJ Day, 15th August, until 11th November, culminating in a moment of remembrance for Armistice Day.

When the display closes, the poppies will return to Imperial War Museums’ collection.