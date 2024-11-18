Plumstead railway station’s new lifts formally opened

Plumstead railway station in southeast London has formally opened its new lifts, which have enabled step-free access at the station for the first time.

The work was completed several months ago, and the lifts have been in use, but were formally opened last week. Representatives from Network Rail and Southeastern were joined by the local MP, Abena Oppong-Asare for the ribbon cutting event

Work at Plumstead station, which is served by Southeastern and Thameslink trains, involved the installation of two new lifts, providing passengers with step free access from the road to the platforms, as well as the installation of new CCTV cameras for added security.

The package of work also included minor modification to the station forecourt and the relocation of three new Oyster card readers, as well as new signage and wayfinding.

The total cost came in at £4.6 million.

Steve White, Southeastern’s Managing Director, said: “We are working more closely than ever before with Network Rail as part of our shared commitment to making rail travel more accessible and removing the barriers that some people face when travelling by train. It is a key part of our commitment to build a better, more reliable and sustainable railway.”

“Schemes like this support the strong increase we are seeing in the number of people with accessibility needs that are travelling with us, and it’s really encouraging to see the majority of accessible travel requests are now ‘turn up and go’.”

“We recognise that there is much more we need to do as an industry. That is why our tender for new trains includes a requirement for manufacturers to show how they could maximise unassisted boarding at stations across our Metro network.”

“Next year we will be evaluating the response from these bidders and completing further Access for All station improvements at Herne Bay and Shortlands as we continue our journey towards a more accessible railway.”