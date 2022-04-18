It’s the decennial jubilee for the Queen this year, and lots of events are happening in London to mark the 70th anniversary of The Queen to the throne.

Street Parties

A uniquely royal event in the UK seems to involve neighbours who never usually talk to each other suddenly getting together to block off a street and put out tables and chairs to share lunch.

Your own local area groups will have probably already contacted you to let you know that you are invited (or commanded to attend), but there’s also an official organisation that’s helping with ideas and tips to make sure the street parties are a success.

The Big Jubilee Lunch

Party at the Palace

Not something you can attend, unless your name came up in the ballot, but you can watch a big musical entertainment event being hosted in front of Buckingham Palace as it’ll be broadcast on BBC1 on Saturday 4th June.

Music at the Tower

An evening of choral music in the historic Tudor Chapel Royal of St Peter ad Vincula inside the Tower of London

The music will be sung by the Choir of the Chapels Royal, HM Tower of London

Details here

Walking tours

The official City of London tour guides will be hosting walking tours around the City of London focusing on its royal history.

The tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of June.

Details here

Light a Jubilee Beacon

Across the country, there will be an estimated 1,500 flaming beacons lit over the Jubilee weekend, and you can either attend a local one or organise your own beacon.

Details here

Jubilee Pageant

We are told that the Pageant will be an “awe-inspiring festival of creativity, combining pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes, and cutting-edge technology to bring a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the streets of the nation’s capital city.”

Awkwardly, considering how close we are to the event happening, there’s hardly any information about it.

Details here

There’s also a prize draw to win one of 250 pairs of tickets — enter here.

Visit Buckingham Palace

The summer opening of Buckingham Palace will take place, as usual, this year, and there will be a temporary exhibition inside the palace about the Queen’s accession to the throne. The palace opening and the exhibition will be from Friday 22nd July to Sunday 2nd October 2022.

Details here

There’s also an exhibition at Windsor Castle about the Coronation if you fancy a trip beyond the M25 – details here.

Visit the Tower of London for Superbloom

The moat of the Tower of London has been relandscaped over the winter months, and this spring and summer will be filled with thousands of wildflowers.

You can walk around the outside for free, or book tickets to go down into the moat itself for a much closer walk through the meadow. There’s also a slide for people who want to descend in a more interesting way.

Details here

There will also be smaller displays at Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

Sir John Soane’s royal exhibition

The eclectic home of Sir John Soane, now a museum of his possessions will be dusting off the china and putting on an exhibition of royal memorabilia commemorating coronations and jubilees, from cups and plates to hairpins and bunting.

Details here

Mary Gillick exhibition at the British Museum

There will be an exhibition about the artist who modelled The Queen’s head for coins in 1953 at the British Museum this summer.

Details not announced yet though.

The Queen at War

The Imperial War Museum in south London will be hosting an exhibition about the Queen (and previously as Princess Elizabeth) has been involved with the armed forces.

This exhibition will showcase how the Queen’s life has been touched by war and conflict, from meeting troops before D-Day, to serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945 and standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE Day.

Details here

Jousting Knights

If celebrating an ancient institution, what better than to watch some medieval horse jousting. There will be a weekend of jousting as knights from around the country come to Hampton Court Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Details here

Corgi Cafe

A cafe or restaurant or something – not entirely sure from reading their website, for owners and fans of the Queen’s favourite dog.

Details here

Afternoon Teas

That staple of the English tradition is afternoon tea, even if candidly, these days its more for tourists or a mothers day treat. Quite a few of London’s finest hotels are laying on Platinum Jubilee themed afternoon teas with cakes and drinks.

Plant a tree

This takes a bit of planning, as you sort of need permission from the landowner if you don’t have a garden of your own, but there’s a campaign to plant trees in public areas to create a long lasting memory of the Jubilee year.

If you have a garden, then you can plant a tree as well, and add it to the official list of Jubilee trees.

Details here

Trooping the Colour

The annual parade on Horseguards, which is only open to invited guests or you can watch it on the telly, but there’s also a lot of pomp and ceremony along the Mall before and after the trooping which may or may not be more special this year, and the flypast over Buckingham Palace is always impressive.

Things to buy

Specially minted commemorative coins from the Royal Mint

The Royal Collection’s gift shop has a range of gifts mainly chinaware, but there’s also sparking wine, and Jubilee chocolates.