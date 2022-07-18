A row of blocked-off railway arches near the Arsenal football club could be opened up and rented out as part of a property development nearby if planning permission is granted.

The main development, by CZWG, would be a student accommodation building for 284 people sitting next to the London Metropolitan University, while the railway arches would be rented out.

The railway arches to be opened up for tenants won’t run the full width under the railway and will be limited to just the part of the arches that sit underneath a disused section of railway that was once sidings and a slope down to the railway goods yards that sat where the Arsenal stadium is today. That limitation on the depth of the railway arches being refurbished avoids the regulatory headaches that come from working under a live railway.

The expectation from the developer is that the currently sealed-off and derelict row of the arches would be opened up as a new pedestrian path between the railway and the university building, and be filled with cafes and light retail users rather than industrial occupants.

In total there are 21 arches are in the area to be refurbished, each 10 metres deep, although one will be reserved for public toilets for customers visiting the cafes along the railway, and three for services for the student accommodation.

At the far end of the railway arches, at the end that’s directly opposite Holloway Road tube station, a currently derelict building at the end of the arches would also be refurbished to create a gateway into the walkway running along the railway arches.

The walkway would also provide an additional route between Holloway Road tube station and the Emirates Stadium, which has been an aim of the local council for some years.

At the eastern end of the railway arches, on a currently empty corner plot of land is where the student accommodation block is planned. The ground floor design will mirror the style of the arches with tall rounded windows and the currently very fashionable use of semi-arched overhangs.

As is pretty standard these days, the development will come without spaces for cars – save one disabled spot – but will have space for 250 bicycles. A further 48 public cycle spaces will be provided in one of the arches.

There will also be a roof garden for the students.

However, arguably, for most people, the opening up of the railway arches for cafes and small businesses, creating between 50-90 jobs will have the biggest effect locally.

The Islington Council planning reference is: P2022/1943/FUL.