Plans to convert a disused railway in North London into an elevated walkway for pedestrians have been given the go-ahead after Camden Council granted planning permission for the first section of the highline walkway.

The project will see the transformation of a section of the disused railway into a new elevated urban park that’ll be open to the public to stroll along, akin to New York’s High Line.

Section one, from Camden Gardens, will be reached via a lift or stairs that take you through a tree canopy onto a gantry, offering unique views over the park and of the Victorian railway viaduct. The second phase, to come later will link the Highline to the eastern edge of Agar Estates, and the third phase will take it to Maiden Lane Estates.

The access points to get up to the park, at Camden Gardens, Royal College Street, Camley Street, and York Way, will be fully accessible, with a potential fifth additional stair at St Pancras Way.

The project, which runs alongside the London Overground railway, is set to be built in three sections, beginning at Camden Gardens to Royal College Street, then east to Camley Street, and finally to York Way.

Now that planning permission has been granted for the first stage, as well as keeping up fundraising momentum, the Camden Highline charity is looking for major donors to come on board to support with the £14m cost of the first section of the project, and get construction work underway.

CEO, Simon Pitkeathley of Camden Highline comments: “To go from a Google Earth printout, sellotaped together on our table, to now a real designed thing with planning permission is amazing. I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has come with us on this exciting journey, particularly the design team, who have done an incredible job, and all the donors who backed us through the riskiest stages of the project. We’re now shovel ready, but need your help to continue the momentum and raise the money to deliver this amazing park in the sky.”

It’s been previously estimated that the Camden Highline could open from 2025.