Greene King pubs are offering pints of India Pale Ale (IPA) for just sixpence today only as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The choice of 6p a pint has been chosen as, according to Greene King, that was the average cost of a pint in 1952 when the Queen was crowned.

Anyone visiting a Greene King pub or Flaming Grill site today will be able to buy a pint of Greene King’s IPA by using the password “1952“.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The platinum jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.”

The offer is valid today only — 30th May 2022.

The full list of participating venues is here

A scan of the list suggests these are the pubs in the London area that are participating.

Ascott (Pinner)

Bear & Ragged Staff (Crayford)

Brockley Jack (London SE4)

Buff (Orpington)

Butterchurn (Sutton)

Chequers (Bromley)

Crown & Horseshoes (Enfield)

Earl Beatty (New Malden)

Fox & Hounds (Croxley Green)

Golden Lion (Romford)

Good Intent (Hornchurch)

Hendon (Hendon)

Jolly Fenman (Sidcup)

King George V (Ilford)

Kings Head (Tooting)

Marquis of Granby (Esher)

Morden Brook (Morden)

Pavilion (Shepherds Bush)

Pinner Arms (Pinner)

Railway Bell (South Woodford)

Railway Hotel (Greenford)

Raynes Park Tavern (Raynes Park)

Red House (Croxley Green)

Southern Cross (Watford)

Swan & Mitre (Bromley)

Three Tuns (Uxbridge)

Torch (Wembley)

Tudor Arms (Watford)

Unicorn (Ilford)

We-Anchor-In-Hope (Welling)

William Camden (Bexleyheath)

Windmill (Upminster)

Yacht (Bexleyheath)