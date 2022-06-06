An open-air gallery in St James is showing off loads of photos of The Queen with blobs of yellow and pink splashed over them.

Sometimes the faces of other people are obscured, other times, lines are drawn around and over The Queen.

It’s art, by MTArt Artist, Jennifer Abessira.

According to the blurb… “The pink wave across the full installation represents the mighty ocean’s restlessness. It also represents faith, hope, and joy even in the deepest of troubles. This element symbolises vastness, depth, and continuity. The use of yellow here comes to reinforce the reference that the artist makes to the Bauhaus movement, one where all the arts and crafts were equal and were for all.”

If you can see any of that in the photos, then you have a much better eye for art than I have. Frankly, most of it looks like the 1980s adverts for Ready Brek with The Queen having gained a radioactive glow. I certainly don’t see anything even vaguely resembling the “mighty ocean’s restlessness”.

That said, if you ignore the wanky-art-bollocks and just look at it as a bit of light-hearted fun, then it’s actually quite enjoyable.

I can’t say how long the display is open for, as the St James website doesn’t say. In fact, they don’t even list the open-air gallery in the art section of their website. So you could say it’s a hidden gallery, in full view of anyone who wanders down this side street.

You can find the gallery in St James’s Market, which is at the Haymarket end of Jermyn Street near Piccadilly Circus.