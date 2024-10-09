Peek beneath Liverpool Street: Building site displays intricate tunnel layouts

A building site next to Liverpool Street station is giving passersby a glimpse into what lies beneath their feet – with a large schematic of the tunnels.

Building site hoardings are often fairly plain, but increasingly larger development sites are hiring local community groups or artists to put some colour into the otherwise bland barriers that are needed to protect building sites.

Many will also include glossy photos of the end product, but Mace, the developer of the One Liverpool Street site, has gone one further and shown off the engineering of the planned building as well.

It’s nice to see these things shown off, especially when a building site sits right on top of some complex tunnel structures. The foundations will have to be designed to support the building above without affecting the tunnels below, and outside the construction documents, it’s rare for the details to be shown to the public. This is a pity, as the hidden engineering constraints are often the most interesting parts of modern buildings.

The building site is located next to the freestanding exit from the Elizabeth line, next to Liverpool Street station.

Some of the numbers in the sign:

12 storeys – 53.4 metres

50.18 metres of new tunnel

11.55 metres depth of the new basement

173 new piles drilled down up to 46 metres into the ground

4,192 tonnes of streel

70 structural bearings

Incidentally, the demolished building had spent its last few years as the local office for the Crossrail development team working at Liverpool Street.