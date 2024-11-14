Pay a visit to Kensington’s magical Gnome Land

If you wander along a back road just off Kensington High Street, you’ll stumble upon a new housing development — Gnome Land.

This is a delightful new addition to the front garden of a block of flats that started to be built during the pandemic. Slowly, a modestly nice area of bedding plants is turning into a wonderland of small residents.

The gnome’s housing started at one end, and like any popular housing development, it slowly expanded along the garden, taking over more and more until now the whole garden is gnomeland.

A new lake appeared, with resident giant fish swimming lazily around when it came out from underneath the footbridge. Well, it’s a giant if you’re a gnome.

You can spend ages looking at what’s going on in Gnome Land, with the farmer tending his chickens, the washing being put out on a line, the cat sleeping on the swing, and the fruit and veg store that says its open for trade.

And see if you can spot Yoga Gnome sitting outside his gnome home.

Hints of Christmas are appearing at the moment, and recently it went very Halloween.

It’s a delightful addition to the area, and anyone who visits it will be delighted.

You can find Gnome Land on Melbury Road, roughly opposite another local landmark, the Tower House. It’s a short walk from the Design Museum and Leighton House.