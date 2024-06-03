The election gives us a rare chance to use Parliament’s private facilities and dine in the House of Lords. While Parliament has been emptied of elected politicians, the Peers also pack up their bags and go home, leaving their dining room available for the electorate to use.

The House of Lords says that Peers’ Dining Room will be open Monday to Friday for lunch from Monday 10th June through to Wednesay 3rd July inclusive.

A three-course lunch menu is priced at £55 per head, and you can also purchase drinks in the Peers’ Guest Room Bar, which offers views overlooking the River Thames, before sitting down for lunch.

Lunch will be served from 12pm with last orders at 2pm.

Note that the dress code in Peers’ Dining Room is smart casual. Collared shirts are preferred for gentlemen, with long trousers and shoes. Crowns and Ermine are not needed.

Sportswear and trainers are not allowed in the dining room, nor are mobile phones, so no Instagraming the food.

Advanced booking is essential, and reservations will open at midday on 4th June from here.

Note: Exceptionally annoyingly, they only allow bookings for two people or more, so single folk are not allowed to eat there.