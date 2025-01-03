Paddington’s glowing greenhouse redesigned with a Human Rights message

A greenhouse covered in messages of love and hope has appeared near Paddington, and it’s a work of public art.

Created to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it’s actually an update on an existing greenhouse work of art that was installed a few years ago in the same location.

The glowing stained glass has been replaced with clear glass and painted with words from the UDHR, and inside, two boulders perched on top of each other. The boulders are by the ‘stone-balancing artist’ Adrian Gray.

It’s a difficult work of art because it’s terrifically worthy and noble but somehow lacks the excitement of the previous incarnation. That glowing greenhouse was something worth seeking out for the joy it gave passersby. This new version is almost easy to walk past without noticing the art that’s been painted onto the glass, and unless you get up close, maybe even just assume it’s for the estate it’s next to.

This is a pity as it tries to share an important message about human rights, but it’s just a tad difficult to see the message for the glass.

The revamped greenhouse can be found outside 25 Porchester Place, London, W2 2PE.