Paddington station testing new barriers to reduce escalator accidents
Paddington’s Elizabeth line station will soon trial some new barriers by its escalators to persuade people to use the lifts if they have heavy luggage instead of lugging it down the escalators.
The station has two main entrances, although most people use the one at the southern end as it’s closest to the mainline station’s concourse. While the station has two lifts in addition to the escalators, many people hauling heavy luggage instinctively head towards the escalators.
That can have problems, not just with people walking on the escalators trying to squeeze past the luggage bags as there can be a risk of people struggling with their luggage at the ends of the escalators, causing mini pile-ups.
TfL recently installed a large temporary video screen asking people with luggage to use the lifts, but is now also trialling a temporary barrier.
Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “We are currently installing safety barriers at the top of the escalators at Paddington Elizabeth line station to prevent customers carrying luggage or large items. The barriers are designed to significantly improve customer safety and reduce the risk of accidents on the escalators.”
Ahead of the changes, TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group were also consulted on this trial and made recommendations regarding colouring and branding on the barriers which have been implemented.
The changes will be implemented shortly.
In a statement sent to the Westminster Labour group TfL said “Since the Elizabeth line’s launch in May 2022, Paddington station has recorded a notably high number of escalator incidents compared to other Elizabeth line stations. This trial aims to enhance customer safety and mitigate these accidents by impeding access to the escalators for customers with heavy luggage, bicycles, or prams and re-directing them to use lifts.”
UPDATE: The article was amended to remove references to turtle barriers, as those aren’t being used after all.
Problem is at many stations the lifts are badly signed and “out of the way”
At Farringdon you can walk past the lift waiting area and completely miss it.
Also the two small lifts are completely inadequate so no wonder many people choose to use the escalators.
And there isn’t a lift from the Northbound Thameslink platform either. And the only way you can get to the lift is to use the escalator to go up a level!
There is a lift from the Northbound Thameslink platform to the ticket hall where the lift to the Elizabeth line platforms can be accessed.
Exactly – at Paddington the lifts are tiny & slow & crowded. I ended up using the escalators. & At Liverpool St they were broken!
PaulD – where?
Because it’s not obvious / well signposted (much like the oyster reader on the southbound platform!)
A bit of a double edge sword, put them in a high prominent place and they get used a lot, even those who don’t need to use them. Clog up the lifts thus forcing those who need to use them onto the escalators
‘The turtle isn’t as ominous as it sounds’. Having now seen one, I would have gone with ‘The turtle isn’t nearly as fun or interesting as it sounds’ sadly.
I’ve seen many a passenger look at the queue for the two tiny lifts and do an about face towards the escalator, and who can blame them?
Two lifts at a mainline station for a heavily used airport passenger service is pretty ridiculous.
Lifts are slow and crowded with those who really need them. Disabled and those with buggies etc. Most luggage can be handled safely on an escalator and to block them is just creating more congestion at the lifts.
The problem is mainly with people who don’t appear to have ever used an escalator before, don’t know that they actually need to hold onto their suitcases whilst on an escalator and not to stop right at the top/bottom of an escalator! They ruin things for everyone else.
The fact that they’ve only got two small lifts is ridiculous for what is a very busy station which has got a lot of people with bags.
The whole thing has been very badly managed by the Elizabeth line
Major irritation is people who block escalators because of selfish failure to position themselves and their suitcases so that others can walk swiftly past them.
To improve the psychology of using the lifts, they could be changed to provide a “scheduled” service with countdown timers during peak periods (i.e. the call and floor buttons become unnecessary).
Keeping the lifts constantly in motion, and ideally synchronised (running in opposite directions at the same time) support a single lift queue and create an impression of continuous service of the waiting queue.
The next option to improve capacity is the comparatively smaller amendment to change the lifts to have double-height lift cars (load move load, transit, unload move unload)
Sounds perfect but, if they are to retain their syncronisation then they must either wait until the other one is completely loaded/unloaded before setting off. This results in the slowing of the rate of movement to the slowest lift and, not surprisingly, results in a slower service all round. The prospect of a continuous lift, such as the trully deadly Patanoster lifts, in high density service areas has been shown to be a major problem, in some cases resulting in death of users.
Yes I won’t be waiting for a lift, if I can fit the case through I will. I hold it properly, unlike others.
No sympathy with places, like Gatwick Airport station, who seem surprised that passengers might want to use their escalators with luggage, and nag you to use the lifts. Just design the station for it users!