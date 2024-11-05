Paddington station testing new barriers to reduce escalator accidents

Paddington’s Elizabeth line station will soon trial some new barriers by its escalators to persuade people to use the lifts if they have heavy luggage instead of lugging it down the escalators.

The station has two main entrances, although most people use the one at the southern end as it’s closest to the mainline station’s concourse. While the station has two lifts in addition to the escalators, many people hauling heavy luggage instinctively head towards the escalators.

That can have problems, not just with people walking on the escalators trying to squeeze past the luggage bags as there can be a risk of people struggling with their luggage at the ends of the escalators, causing mini pile-ups.

TfL recently installed a large temporary video screen asking people with luggage to use the lifts, but is now also trialling a temporary barrier.

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “We are currently installing safety barriers at the top of the escalators at Paddington Elizabeth line station to prevent customers carrying luggage or large items. The barriers are designed to significantly improve customer safety and reduce the risk of accidents on the escalators.”

Ahead of the changes, TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group were also consulted on this trial and made recommendations regarding colouring and branding on the barriers which have been implemented.

The changes will be implemented shortly.

In a statement sent to the Westminster Labour group TfL said “Since the Elizabeth line’s launch in May 2022, Paddington station has recorded a notably high number of escalator incidents compared to other Elizabeth line stations. This trial aims to enhance customer safety and mitigate these accidents by impeding access to the escalators for customers with heavy luggage, bicycles, or prams and re-directing them to use lifts.”

—

UPDATE: The article was amended to remove references to turtle barriers, as those aren’t being used after all.