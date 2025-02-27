Oxford Street redevelopment could reveal remains of London’s Civil War defences

Plans to redevelop a block of buildings on Oxford Street might uncover remains from a huge fortification wall built around London to protect it during the English Civil War.

The building, an office block with shops on the ground floor, is on the eastern end of Oxford Street, almost exactly to the north of Soho Square. Designed by H. Percy Adams and Charles Holden, the Grade II-listed Evelyn House was built in 1909 in a style transitioning from the richly decorated Edwardian to Holden’s more famous modernist.

The redevelopment plans to retain the facade but redevelop the rest of the structure, adding more basement space and two more mansard floors above.

A desk-based archaeology review by MOLA suspects that the site’s archaeological potential lies almost entirely in the post-medieval period, with any earlier archaeology likely removed by basements and below-pavement vaults.

What they are interested in though is the potential for the site to contain remains of London’s Civil War defences, which are known to cross Oxford Street in the vicinity of the site.

Part of the reason for being hopeful is that a watching brief on another site nearby a decade ago found suggestions that the soil had been cut down in one place and piled up higher next to it — a classic sign of a ditch and wall fortification.

The fortifications are a little-known aspect of the English Civil War. They were a huge earthworks ditch and wall built around what was then greater London to protect Parliamentary-leaning London from attack by the Royalists. In the end, it wasn’t needed and was torn down very quickly after the Civil War were over.

Despite the scale of the construction, contemporary details about it are few, and due to its total demolition, once the wars were over, there is nothing above ground to indicate where it once ran. Some contemporaneous documents exist, of sometimes iffy accuracy, but more recent archaeology has been piecing together the layout that can be detected under the soil when excavations are required for construction sites.

The Civil War fortifications weren’t like the Roman Wall that surrounded the early City of London, as those were long-lasting stone walls, whereas the Civil War fortifications were expected to be temporary and built mainly from earthworks.

That also made them much easier to demolish afterwards, as politics was still in turmoil and the last thing the new Parliament wanted was a fortified London that might decide to oppose the new regime.

That means if evidence of the Civil War fortifications is under Oxford Street, then they are likely to be little more than echoes in the soil. They will however be very much the sort of thing that archaeologists can understand and extract a lot of information from.

If remains are found, they will greatly contribute to our understanding of where the wall was built in this part of London and may offer some clues about how it was constructed. However, if anything is found, it’ll be just marks left in soil by the wall’s builders, so don’t expect a new museum to the civil war to appear on Oxford Street.

Maybe a plaque on the wall though.